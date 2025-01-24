Royal

Princess Charlene sparks split rumours with Prince Albert with shocking move

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have been married since 2011

  • January 24, 2025
Princess Charlene has sparked split rumours with husband Prince Abert as she made an unexpected move.

The Princess of Monaco made a rare appearance at the funeral of her friend, Minister of State Didier Guillaume on Thursday, who died last week at the age of 65.

As reported by Hello!, Charlene showed up at the service in an all-black outfit that fell to her calves, what caught the attention of the onlookers was the absence of her Cartier wedding ring, which was given to her by her husband, Prince Albert. 

The former Olympian tied her blonde hair in an elegant bun, and to brave the winter chills she paired her dress with black tights.

In the accessory department, Charlene kept it minimal as she carried a black Prada bag. 

To note, despite not wearing her wedding ring, Charlene attended the funeral service with albert.

This appearance comes after her husband Prince Albert was seen enjoying UEFA Champions League match between Monaco and Aston Villa earlier this week.

Last week, the Prince of Monaco released a statement to mourn the death of Didier, in which he noted, "I am deeply touched by the passing of a man of commitment and heart."

He continued, "The Principality of Monaco has lost an exemplary servant, whose action and loyalty will remain engraved in our memories."

"I extend my sincere condolences to his family, as well as my warmest thoughts to all those who mourn him today," Albert added.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have been married since 2011 and share twin kids, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, whom they welcomed in 2014.

