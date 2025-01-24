Rajpal Yadav shares first official statement after father's death 

Rajpal Yadav, who is mourning the sudden death of his father, revealed that his blessings and inspiration will always stay with him.
In his official statement, Yadav confirmed the demise, “Friends, today my energy, my power, the warrior of my life, my revered father, is not physically present among us.”
He continued, “But his blessings and inspiration taken from him in life are always with us. I love you all. Thank you very much for all your blessings.”
Just a few days ago, it was reported that Rajpal Yadav and some other members of the industry received a few threatening emails.
According to ANI, the police revealed that the email came from an IP address in Pakistan.
The news agency shared that an FIR has been registered and the police have started investigation on the matter.
On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in the 2024 movie Baby John, featuring Varun Dhawan, Jacky Shroff, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.
For the unversed, Rajpal Yadav has the movie Welcome To The Jungle in his upcoming lineup, the third installment in the popular Welcome Franchise