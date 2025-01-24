Royal

Kate Middleton makes delightful announcement after Prince Harry's legal win

Princess Kate shares personal message after Harry settled privacy invasion lawsuit against NGN

Kate Middleton has shared first emotional statement after Prince Harry's legal settlement with UK press giant, News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Kensington Palace has released a never-before-seen photo of Kate, in which the Princess of Wales could be seen affectionately looking at a little baby, who was sitting in his mother's lap.

Alongside the photo was an official statement that read, "Great to see the expansion of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) trial to eight more NHS sites across the UK this year."

The statement continued, "From first seeing it in action in Denmark back in 2022 to today’s announcement, @earlychildhood is at the forefront of supporting this important trial, working closely with the Institute of Health Visiting."

Catherine went on to explain, "Babies start to express their feelings and communicate with the adults around them from birth. Helping parents to connect with them, understand their cues and give warm loving, responsive care can have a hugely positive impact on their social and emotional development."

"The expansion of the trial means that thousands more families will benefit from health visitors specially trained in this area, laying the strongest possible foundations for infant wellbeing in the earliest weeks, months and years of their lives," added the future Queen in her statement.

Kate Middleton in her announcement revealed that her Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) trial has expanded to eight more NHS sites across the UK this year.

This update comes just two days after Prince Harry settled his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's The Sun after NGN issued official apology to the Duke of Sussex for invading Royal Family's privacy between 1996-2011. 

