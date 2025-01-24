Priyanka Chopra channels desi girl vibes in throwback post 

Trending

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra married the American singer Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018

  Web Desk
  • |
  January 24, 2025
Priyanka Chopra’s throwback photo is making waves!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Priyanka’s beloved mother Madhu shared a stunning glimpse of the actress from her Mehndi ceremony.

Dressed to the nines in a vibrant, colourful lehenga, PeeCee twirled with joy, her radiant smile capturing the essence.

Alongside the beautiful photo, she captioned, “Just super happy,” adding heart and evil eye emojis to express her emotions.


As soon as Madhu shared the post, fans quickly joined in, flooding the comments section with admiration and love.

One user wrote, “Favourite.”

Another gushed, “Prettyyyy.”

“You are blessed,” someone chimed in.

“Absolutely lovely capture,” a fourth fan noted.

To note, Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, gearing up for her much-awaited return to Bollywood with SSMB29.

She has been in discussions with the acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, and it’s now confirmed that she will be joining Mahesh Babu in this ambitious project.

Slated to begin filming in 2025, the project is expected to span several years with the first part scheduled for a release in 2027 and the second in 2029. 

