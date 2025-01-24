Royal

Princess Beatrice misses huge opportunity to represent Charles at major event

Pregnant Princess Beatrice makes shocking announcement after receiving health advice

Princess Beatrice has pulled herself out of a huge international engagement amid health concerns.

The Princess of York, who is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi did not appear at this year's World Economic Forum, in Switzerland as per doctors' advice against travelling.

King Charles niece was expected to attend the forum in Davos between January 20-24, but despite being the regular attendee Beatrice reportedly missed the 4-day event, losing a golden chance to represent the monarch at the prestigious event.

This decision to not attend World Economic Forum comes amid health advice in December last year, due to which Beatrice also cancelled her plan to travel abroad to celebrate Christmas with her in-laws.

To note, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's elder daughter's second child's birth is due in spring this year.

Last week, Beatrice reduced to tears as she reunited with mom Sarah and sister Eugenie for a virtual engagement to celebrate three Teenage Cancer Trust fundraisers.

"Totally the opposite, I’m inspired. I am pregnant so I cry at absolutely everything," Beatrice said while wiping her tears at that time.

Beatrice, sister Eugenie and their mom are all long-term honorary patrons of the charity.

