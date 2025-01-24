Royal

Princess Iman, husband Jameel of Jordan to welcome first baby?

The Princess of Jordan, Iman bint Abdullah, tied the knot to Jameel Alexander Thermiótis on March 12, 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
Princess Iman, husband Jameel of Jordan to welcome first baby?
Princess Iman, husband Jameel of Jordan to welcome first baby?

Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiótis are soon going to be a family of three!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, January 24, Queen Rania of Jordan shared a delightful update along with a heartfelt caption as she announced the first pregnancy of her daughter Iman.

In the post, she shared a beautiful snap that featured the Princess with her husband on a beach while the setting Sun in the backdrop added more charm to the photo.

The Princess flaunted her growing baby bump in the photo as she and Jameel locked their eyes.

“Both are dear to my heart, but the coming one is more precious ..... May God end well,” penned Queen Rania in the caption which was originally written in Arabic language.

She added, “Two is a couple, three is a blessing.”

The post was met with several delightful reactions and comments from the fans who wished everything good for Princess Iman.

“Mashallah, may our Lord end well, O Lord,” wrote one.

Another wished, “Congratulations, may God make it all well.”

“Mashallah, a thousand congratulations, may Allah make her safe, our dear princess,” a third penned.

Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiótis tied the knot on March 12, 2023.

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash

World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'

Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?

Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
Prince William prepares Prince Louis for new royal challenge
Prince William prepares Prince Louis for new royal challenge
Kate Middleton makes delightful announcement after Prince Harry's legal win
Kate Middleton makes delightful announcement after Prince Harry's legal win
Prince Harry helps ‘devastated’ Meghan Markle amid new backlash
Prince Harry helps ‘devastated’ Meghan Markle amid new backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take step back amid relationship struggles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take step back amid relationship struggles
Princess Charlene sparks split rumours with Prince Albert with shocking move
Princess Charlene sparks split rumours with Prince Albert with shocking move
Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech
Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech
King Charles’ responds to Prince Harry's ‘legal action against his government’
King Charles’ responds to Prince Harry's ‘legal action against his government’
Prince William breaks silence after Prince Harry's legal win in first outing
Prince William breaks silence after Prince Harry's legal win in first outing
Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe
Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe
Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update
Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update
Princess Diana's nieces hit back at 'crazy' party claims
Princess Diana's nieces hit back at 'crazy' party claims
Crown Prince, Princess of Norway enjoy skiing with Prince Sverre Magnus
Crown Prince, Princess of Norway enjoy skiing with Prince Sverre Magnus