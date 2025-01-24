Princess Iman, husband Jameel of Jordan to welcome first baby?

Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiótis are soon going to be a family of three!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, January 24, Queen Rania of Jordan shared a delightful update along with a heartfelt caption as she announced the first pregnancy of her daughter Iman.
In the post, she shared a beautiful snap that featured the Princess with her husband on a beach while the setting Sun in the backdrop added more charm to the photo.
The Princess flaunted her growing baby bump in the photo as she and Jameel locked their eyes.
“Both are dear to my heart, but the coming one is more precious ..... May God end well,” penned Queen Rania in the caption which was originally written in Arabic language.
She added, “Two is a couple, three is a blessing.”
The post was met with several delightful reactions and comments from the fans who wished everything good for Princess Iman.
“Mashallah, may our Lord end well, O Lord,” wrote one.
Another wished, “Congratulations, may God make it all well.”
“Mashallah, a thousand congratulations, may Allah make her safe, our dear princess,” a third penned.
Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiótis tied the knot on March 12, 2023.