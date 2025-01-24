Shahid Kapoor shares his nuanced view on marriage

Shahid Kapoor revealed ‘healthy marriage’ is a ‘dangerous term.’
While speaking to Raj Shamani, the Kabir Singh actor shed light on the idea of his perfect marriage, "It's a dangerous term you should avoid using. It usually leads to disappointment. There is nothing like a perfect marriage, a good marriage, a healthy marriage can be."
He continued, “You have to accept we are not on the same track, we are on separate tracks choosing to move forward together.”
“Marriage brings a sense of individuality to both partners. Giving space and privacy is important while being with your partner in vulnerable phases of live is equally important,” the Jersey star added.
Shahid then went on elaborating how he and his wife Mira Rajput make decisions together, “While we both have our say on various matters, there are specific areas where I take the lead, and in other cases, Mira makes the final call.”
For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor’s arrange marriage decision with the social media influencer Mira Rajput is making waves.
The duo walked down the aisle in a dreamy wedding event on July 7, 2015.