WhatsApp simplifies channel browsing with effortless search option

  • January 24, 2025
You won’t have to scroll anymore to find WhatsApp channel updates as the platform has solved this problem!

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.

This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.

There are two search options available to help users find content more efficiently.

The first option can be accessed through the overflow menu when a channel is opened.

By selecting this option, users can type in a search query and WhatsApp will display updates matching the search similar to how searches work in individual chats or group chats.

While, the second search option is available in the channel info screen, which is useful for users who might miss the search option in the overflow menu.

The search option in the channel info screen is also placed to keep the layout consistent with the chat info section.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android and it will be available to all users in the future updates.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is rolling out a bulk management feature for channels.

The new feature allows beta testers to manage multiple channels at the same time.

It also lets users unfollow multiple channels at the same time, which makes organizing and cleaning up the channel list much more efficient.

