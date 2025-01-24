Cristiano Ronaldo’s name tributes unexpected icon: Here’s full story

Cristiano Ronaldo is recognized as one of the most outstanding and legendary football player in the history of sports.
While, everyone is aware of their achievements, not many know his full name and the story hidden behind it.
Ronaldo's, whose full name is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, includes Ronaldo as a tribute to the actor Ronald Reagan.
Interestingly, even though Ronaldo was born during Reagan’s presidency, his father, Jose Dinis Aveiro actually chose the name because Reagan was his favourite actor, not because he was the president.
Ronaldo previously told in a statement, “My parents named me after him because they both liked this name and thought it sounded strong.”
Reagan, the 40th President of the United States, had a long acting career spanning almost 30 years.
During this time, he starred in several TV shows and films, including Kings Row, Storm Warning and The Killers.
When Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985 Reagan was already in his second term as president.
Today, he is primarily known by Ronaldo and even at the age of 39, he continues to break records, whether on the field or off the field.
The Portuguese star recently reached 919 goals in his career, creating a significant lead over Lionel Messi in the all-time top scorers’ list with 69 more goals than Messi, who has 850 goals.
Ronaldo is expected to earn £164 million every year for playing with the Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr after extending his contract for another year.
As per the reports, he will earn extra money from a signing bonus and deals related to using his images for promotions.
Ronaldo’s salary will increase to more than £167.9m (€200m) after extending his contract.
In addition to this, the player will receive a share of the club’s ownership of £500m net worth.
Aside from his earnings from football, Ronaldo has built a substantial presence and influence on social media. He launched his YouTube channel in the previous year in June and gained 73.3 million subscribers so far.