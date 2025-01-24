Dave Coulier’s wife shares heartbreaking update on actor’s cancer treatment

Entertainment

The 'Fuller House' actor Dave Coulier revealed being diagnosed with cancer in November 2024

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 24, 2025
Dave Coulier’s wife Melissa Coulier has given a shocking update on her husband’s ongoing cancer treatment.

During a conversation with ABC WXYZ Detroit on Wednesday, January 22, Melissa opened up about the Fuller House actor’s health and revealed how his treatment is getting a “little tougher and more difficult.”

“He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult,” she stated, adding that the star has “such a positive attitude, and you need that in order to really fight it.”

Melissa continued, “Every morning, if he’s feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too.”

The Family Holiday actor’s wife further talked about how Dave’s family and friends have been rallying around the actor since his diagnosis, after he lost some of his closed ones to the same disease.

She revealed that Dave Coulier lost his mother, sister, and niece to cancer and his other sister also had the disease.

“I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them,” Melissa said.

To note, Dave Coulier announced being diagnosed with cancer in November 2024.

