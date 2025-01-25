DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ rapper breathes his last at 43

DJ Unk, the rapper behind the iconic 2006 hit Walk It Out, has tragically passed away at the age of 43.
As per Variety, Unk, born Anthony Platt, was known for his extraordinary skills in snap music, a subgenre of crunk that came to fame in the mid-2000s.
His solo hits Walk It Out and 2 Step in 2006 got immense fame as the former of which peaked at No. 2 and the latter which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.
Unk’s family members and longtime associates took to social media to confirm the news of his demise.
“Please respect me and my family,” wrote his wife Sherkita Long-Platt on Facebook. “I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”
His former label Big Oomp Records representative also confirmed the news on Instagram stories, stating, “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk,'” reads a statement reshared to Oomp’s Instagram Stories.
They added, “DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.”
Notably, a cause of death has not been revealed.