Asim Azhar surprises Merub Ali with heartwarming birthday tribute 

Asim Azhar’s mention of fiancée Merub Ali on stage is proof of his unconditional love.
The Tera Woh Pyar hitmaker gave fans a heartwarming moment during his recent concert by celebrating Merub’s birthday.
In a viral video, Asim paused his performance midway to bring out a tray of cupcakes lit with candles, inviting his ladylove to join him on stage.
Massive crowds cheered as the Jo Tu Na Mila crooner led them in singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for his fiancée.
Merub moved by the gesture, blushed as the audience shared in her special moment.
This romantic gesture coupled with cupcakes, candles and a cheerful crowd, instantly became the night’s highlight.
Fans captured the adorable evening on their phones, flooding social media with their sweet banter and exchange.
Merub Ali’s 23rd birthday celebrations have become a trend on social media with love, birthday tributes and surprises pouring in from all the corners of her life.
Recently, the Sinf-e-Aahan actor's mom threw a surprise birthday party attended by her very close friends and family members.
For the unversed, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali, who got engaged in 2022, often share a glimpse from their love life.