Trending

Asim Azhar surprises Merub Ali with heartwarming birthday tribute

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar serenades crowds at his recent concert

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Asim Azhar surprises Merub Ali with heartwarming birthday tribute
Asim Azhar surprises Merub Ali with heartwarming birthday tribute 

Asim Azhar’s mention of fiancée Merub Ali on stage is proof of his unconditional love. 

The Tera Woh Pyar hitmaker gave fans a heartwarming moment during his recent concert by celebrating Merub’s birthday.

In a viral video, Asim paused his performance midway to bring out a tray of cupcakes lit with candles, inviting his ladylove to join him on stage.


Massive crowds cheered as the Jo Tu Na Mila crooner led them in singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for his fiancée. 

Merub moved by the gesture, blushed as the audience shared in her special moment.

This romantic gesture coupled with cupcakes, candles and a cheerful crowd, instantly became the night’s highlight.

Fans captured the adorable evening on their phones, flooding social media with their sweet banter and exchange.

Merub Ali’s 23rd birthday celebrations have become a trend on social media with love, birthday tributes and surprises pouring in from all the corners of her life.

Recently, the Sinf-e-Aahan actor's mom threw a surprise birthday party attended by her very close friends and family members.

For the unversed, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali, who got engaged in 2022, often share a glimpse from their love life. 

A$AP Rocky's lawyer dubs rapper's accuser 'fraud' amid gun assault trial

A$AP Rocky's lawyer dubs rapper's accuser 'fraud' amid gun assault trial

King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update

King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update
Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations

Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations

Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match

Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Kajol takes fans on nostalgic trip with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' throwback
Kajol takes fans on nostalgic trip with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' throwback
Shahid Kapoor shares his nuanced view on marriage
Shahid Kapoor shares his nuanced view on marriage
Varun Dhawan makes sweet promise to wife Natasha on wedding anniversary
Varun Dhawan makes sweet promise to wife Natasha on wedding anniversary
Priyanka Chopra channels desi girl vibes in throwback post
Priyanka Chopra channels desi girl vibes in throwback post
Rajpal Yadav shares first official statement after father's death
Rajpal Yadav shares first official statement after father's death
Asim Azhar's fiancee Merub Ali offers close peek into her surprise birthday bash
Asim Azhar's fiancee Merub Ali offers close peek into her surprise birthday bash
Aiman Khan unveils cute photos from family day out
Aiman Khan unveils cute photos from family day out
Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from 'Param Sundari' shoot location
Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from 'Param Sundari' shoot location
Imran Ashraf shares moving statement about his son Roham
Imran Ashraf shares moving statement about his son Roham
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus
Feroze Khan unveils first look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Feroze Khan unveils first look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with exciting GRWM video
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with exciting GRWM video