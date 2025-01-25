Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson teaches daughter Rose early dating advice

'Avengers' actress Scarlett Johansson's dating advice was based on her past experiences

  • January 25, 2025
Scarlett Johansson recently explained to her daughter the process of ghosting.

On Tuesday’s Today with Jenna and Friends, the Black Widow star recently explained ghosting is the most terrible thing on earth. 

Johansson’s daughter had simply cut all communication with a guy, without saying anything to him and that left him deeply hurt. 

The Avengers actress took this as an opportunity to teach Rose about how ghosting makes someone feel confused, "I just had this conversation with my 10-year-old daughter about ghosting because there was this little boy that liked her, and then she wasn't feeling the same."

Johansson continued, "She just stopped talking to him straight up and he felt terrible. And I was telling her, I introduced the ghosting concept.”

Further adding, "Honestly, being ghosted is awful because you're just left with no answers at all and you're thinking, 'Oh my god, did I do something?' It could haunt you for years."

At the same time, Johansson reflected on her own experience saying, "It really makes the other person feel terrible about themselves. It kind of sets them on this spiral."

For the unversed, Scarlett Johansson shares a daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac while also being mom to a 3-year-old Cosmo. 

