Ariana Grande celebrates brother's 37 birthday amid Oscar nominations

Ariana Grande honoured her brother, Frankie Grande, by releasing heartfelt photos on his 37th birthday.
The Wicked star paid a heartwarming tribute to her elder sibling by sharing rare family images on her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 24th, 2025.
Ariana penned an emotional caption over the photo, "Happy birthday to this beautiful human being @frankiejgrande !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
"I am so proud of you! thank you for being such an inextinguishable bright light and inspiration in all of our lives, for your heart that is larger than life, and bringing so much joy everywhere you go!!!" the 31-year-old songstress continued.
Expressing her feelings, the singer-turned-actress wrote, "You are sunshine personified and we are all so lucky to know and be loved by you, I love you."
Frankie reshared their younger sister's story, stating, "Weeping. I love you so much my sister. Thank you for always being there for me."
Ariana's this post came after she received Academy nominations for her remarkable performance in the newly released movie, Wicked.
According to media reports, Ariana Grande is nominated for the Best Supporting Actress category.