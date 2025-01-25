Royal

Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings about Prince William after father’s statement

Earl Charles Spencer praised Prince Harry earlier this week for 'securing an apology for his mother'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025


Lady Kitty Spencer has expressed her true thoughts about Prince William's dedication to ending young homelessness in the UK.

During an interview with Tatler, the niece of Princess Diana praised her cousin's work with Centrepoint, a charity that provides support and accommodation to homeless young people.

"I'm extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people,” she said.

Spencer further gushed over late Princess Diana for her work raising awareness for the non-profit organisation.

“I think she put the name out there. Centrepoint has been a cherished charity that my family and I have supported for many years,” she added.

Lady Kitty Spencer' comments comes after her father, Earl Charles Spencer praised Prince Harry earlier this week for "securing an apology for his mother” following the Duke of Sussex’s court settlement with News Group Newspapers.

"It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on major media organizations like this, and incredible tenacity to win against them,” he noted.

Charles further added, “It's wonderful that Harry also secured an apology for his mother - she would be immensely touched by this, I'm sure, and also rightly proud."

It is the first time the three sisters, Lady Kitty, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, graced a cover story all together

