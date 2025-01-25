King Charles celebrates Burns Night with new Kilt portrait

A heartwarming new photograph of King Charles has been released to mark Burns Night, a celebration of Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns.
In the photo, taken in the autumn in the library of the Royal Family's Scottish holiday home in Aberdeenshire, the monarch could be seen wearing a kilt made from the King Charles III tartan.
The green, blue and red pattern was designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority in 2023 to recognise "His Majesty's strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of Highland Dress and Scottish Tartans".
King Charles completed his look with a matching tie and a brown sporran.
The new portrait of King Charles was captured by Millie Pilkington, who has photographed the Royal Family on multiple occasions, including the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011.
“Wishing those celebrating a very happy #BurnsNight tonight,” the Royal family wrote along the portrait.
The new portrait comes as King Charles prepares to travel to Auschwitz in Poland to attend an the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp.