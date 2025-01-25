Royal

King Charles celebrates Burns Night with new Kilt portrait

The image, taken last autumn, was taken by beloved royal photographer Millie Pilkington

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
King Charles celebrates Burns Night with New Kilt portrait
King Charles celebrates Burns Night with New Kilt portrait

A heartwarming new photograph of King Charles has been released to mark Burns Night, a celebration of Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns.

In the photo, taken in the autumn in the library of the Royal Family's Scottish holiday home in Aberdeenshire, the monarch could be seen wearing a kilt made from the King Charles III tartan.

The green, blue and red pattern was designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority in 2023 to recognise "His Majesty's strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of Highland Dress and Scottish Tartans".

King Charles completed his look with a matching tie and a brown sporran.


The new portrait of King Charles was captured by Millie Pilkington, who has photographed the Royal Family on multiple occasions, including the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011.

“Wishing those celebrating a very happy #BurnsNight tonight,” the Royal family wrote along the portrait.

The new portrait comes as King Charles prepares to travel to Auschwitz in Poland to attend an the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp.

Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film

Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film
Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof

Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof
Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors

Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors
Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video

Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video
Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors
Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors
Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video
Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video
Prince Andrew takes on new challenge as Royal Lodge falls into 'shocking state'
Prince Andrew takes on new challenge as Royal Lodge falls into 'shocking state'
Prince Harry to lose big chunk of money from his $12 million payout
Prince Harry to lose big chunk of money from his $12 million payout
Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings about Prince William after father’s statement
Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings about Prince William after father’s statement
Prince Harry’s US visa at risk as Donald Trump urged to reveal immigration files
Prince Harry’s US visa at risk as Donald Trump urged to reveal immigration files
Queen Camilla makes huge vow ahead of Auschwitz liberation anniversary
Queen Camilla makes huge vow ahead of Auschwitz liberation anniversary
King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement
King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement
Queen Sofia attends grand celebration after receiving big honour from King Felipe
Queen Sofia attends grand celebration after receiving big honour from King Felipe
Princess Charlene breaks cover with bold look amid divorce rumours
Princess Charlene breaks cover with bold look amid divorce rumours
King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update
King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update
Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise avoids royal role for one major issue
Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise avoids royal role for one major issue