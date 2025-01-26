Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’

US President Donald Trump has praised the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer amid Elon Musk’s strong criticism.
According to BBC, the new president of the US said that Starmer has done a “very good job thus far,” and he has a “very good relationship” with him.
During the press talk on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Trump said of Starmer, “I get along with him well. I like him a lot. He's liberal, which is a bit different from me, but I think he's a very good person, and I think he's done a very good job thus far. He's represented his country in terms of philosophy. I may not agree with his philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him."
Giving an answer to the BBC question on board Air Force One, he further added that he would have a phone call with the British PM “over the next 24 hours."
Moreover, once again the acquisition of the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland became the hot topic of the conference, and the 78-year-old told reporters, “I think we're going to have it,” adding that 56,000 residents of the island “want to be with us."
Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reportedly, in a fiery phone call with the president last week, clearly stated that Greenland is not for sale.