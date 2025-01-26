World

Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’

President Trump believes the US will ‘get Greenland’ as island residents want to be with America

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
President Trump believes the US will ‘get Greenland’ as island residents want to be with America
President Trump believes the US will ‘get Greenland’ as island residents want to be with America

US President Donald Trump has praised the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer amid Elon Musk’s strong criticism.

According to BBC, the new president of the US said that Starmer has done a “very good job thus far,” and he has a “very good relationship” with him.

During the press talk on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Trump said of Starmer, “I get along with him well. I like him a lot. He's liberal, which is a bit different from me, but I think he's a very good person, and I think he's done a very good job thus far. He's represented his country in terms of philosophy. I may not agree with his philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him."

Giving an answer to the BBC question on board Air Force One, he further added that he would have a phone call with the British PM “over the next 24 hours."

Moreover, once again the acquisition of the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland became the hot topic of the conference, and the 78-year-old told reporters, “I think we're going to have it,” adding that 56,000 residents of the island “want to be with us."

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reportedly, in a fiery phone call with the president last week, clearly stated that Greenland is not for sale.

Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’

Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' magazine cover shoot

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' magazine cover shoot

Yumna Zaidi shares stunning glimpse from Qatar trip

Yumna Zaidi shares stunning glimpse from Qatar trip

Miley Cyrus brother Braison responds toTrace's concerns over dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus brother Braison responds toTrace's concerns over dad Billy Ray
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?
Historic Captain Cook statue vandalised again amid Australia Day controversy
Historic Captain Cook statue vandalised again amid Australia Day controversy
Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation
Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation