Duchess Sophie’s extravagant 60th birthday party details REVEALED

Duchess of Sophie has an extravagant affair filled with royal charm after celebrating 60 on 20 January.
As per The Sun the Duchess of Edinburgh was surrounded by friends and family on her special day.
With special permission from King Charles, the mother of two is reported to have begun her day with ten of her closest friends participating in a round of pheasant shooting on the Windsor Estate.
The family went for a pheasant shooting, which is a decades-old royal tradition that is usually reserved for Boxing Day at Sandringham.
As per the reports, she also hosted a dinner and dance at her Bagshot Park home where she has lived since her royal wedding in 1999.
At the event, Sophie's closest friends and family made an appearance at the lavish evening, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Notably, all members of the royal family have reportedly been invited.
Musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, the couple’s long-term friend, also attended the event.
The Duchess' former colleagues at Capital Radio where she worked as a press officer before she married her prince also marked the attendance.
To note, Sophie birthday celebration news came after the royal family released beautiful photographs to mark Sophie's 60th.