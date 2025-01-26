Royal

Duchess Sophie’s extravagant 60th birthday party details REVEALED

Princess Kate marked her attendance at Duchess Sophie extravagant birthday party

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
Duchess Sophie’s extravagant 60th birthday party details REVEALED
Duchess Sophie’s extravagant 60th birthday party details REVEALED

Duchess of Sophie has an extravagant affair filled with royal charm after celebrating 60 on 20 January.

As per The Sun the Duchess of Edinburgh was surrounded by friends and family on her special day.

With special permission from King Charles, the mother of two is reported to have begun her day with ten of her closest friends participating in a round of pheasant shooting on the Windsor Estate.

The family went for a pheasant shooting, which is a decades-old royal tradition that is usually reserved for Boxing Day at Sandringham.

As per the reports, she also hosted a dinner and dance at her Bagshot Park home where she has lived since her royal wedding in 1999.

At the event, Sophie's closest friends and family made an appearance at the lavish evening, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Notably, all members of the royal family have reportedly been invited.

Musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, the couple’s long-term friend, also attended the event.

The Duchess' former colleagues at Capital Radio where she worked as a press officer before she married her prince also marked the attendance.

To note, Sophie birthday celebration news came after the royal family released beautiful photographs to mark Sophie's 60th.

Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud

Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud

Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession

Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession
Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively
How often you should clean your exercise mat?

How often you should clean your exercise mat?
Princess Margaret’s grandson breaks cover amid engagement rumors
Princess Margaret’s grandson breaks cover amid engagement rumors
Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession
Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘challenges’ after Andrew’s shocking move
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘challenges’ after Andrew’s shocking move
Zara Tindall gives first statement after Princess Anne's surprising health confession
Zara Tindall gives first statement after Princess Anne's surprising health confession
Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors
Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors
Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video
Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video
King Charles celebrates Burns Night with new Kilt portrait
King Charles celebrates Burns Night with new Kilt portrait
Prince Andrew takes on new challenge as Royal Lodge falls into 'shocking state'
Prince Andrew takes on new challenge as Royal Lodge falls into 'shocking state'
Prince Harry to lose big chunk of money from his $12 million payout
Prince Harry to lose big chunk of money from his $12 million payout
Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings about Prince William after father’s statement
Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings about Prince William after father’s statement
Prince Harry’s US visa at risk as Donald Trump urged to reveal immigration files
Prince Harry’s US visa at risk as Donald Trump urged to reveal immigration files
Queen Camilla makes huge vow ahead of Auschwitz liberation anniversary
Queen Camilla makes huge vow ahead of Auschwitz liberation anniversary