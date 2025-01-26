Royal

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘challenges’ after Andrew’s shocking move

Sarah Ferguson reveals major 'lessons' in new video message after 'sad' life with Prince Andrew

  • January 26, 2025


Sarah Ferguson has made a shocking announcement after her ex husband Prince Andrew makes a life-changing move.

Recently, Daily Mail reported that the Duke of York has taken on gardening take himself amid his ongoing feud of Royal Lodge with King Charles.

The Duchess of York made a confession in a new video released on January 25.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah posted a short clip and captioned it, “During a recent conversation I shared with @ddnard we discussed how often we face adversity without pausing to reflect on the lessons it offers.”

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also shared how she takel these challenges, “And it is in these moments when feeling overwhelmed, that the key is not to deflect, but to embrace the challenges before us with an openness to learn.”

Sarah concluded the post, “Every challenge holds a lesson if you’re willing to see it, and while it’s not easy, instead of shifting the blame, @zoul.meditate has provided me with the guidance to pause, reflect, and take ownership of my personal growth.”

Her new statement came after she seemingly compared her late father to Andrew.

During a chat with The Sunday Times, she said, "I was left to look after a sad man, which is sort of what I'm doing now," possibly hinting at life with the Duke of York at the Royal Lodge.

Moreover, Sarah also joined The United Nations International Day of Education show hosted by @peaceoneday_official.

