Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession

  • January 26, 2025
Zara Tindall has made first public appearance without husband Mike Tindall after making a huge confession.

The King Charles’ niece, 43, was spotted at Cheltenham Racecourse to open the Retraining of Racehorses Awards, on Saturday afternoon.

She made the grand appearance the event solo after returning to the U.K, without husband Mike and their three children–Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

Zara donned a grey patterned coat featuring gold buttons and faux fur trim on the collar and sleeves for the outing after receiving financial setback due to mother Princess Anne’s inheritance.

The British equestrian finished her solo look with knee-high black boots and a burgundy handbag.

Moreover, the RoR expressed their delight at having Zara open the awards, "We are delighted to announce that RoR Patron, Zara Tindall, will be opening the RoR Awards 2025.”

"This prestigious event will be an unforgettable celebration as we mark our 25th anniversary, honouring the achievements of former racehorses and the individuals who champion them,” the statement added.

Recently, Zara made a confession about her love for Australia during a chat with Hello.

“We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year,” she noted.

