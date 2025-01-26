Deepika Padukone makes iconic return to runway after daughter's birth

Deepika Padukone has captured the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts yet again!
The Padmaavat actress set the ramp on fire in a comeback show for Sabyasachi that marked her first public appearance since welcoming a daughter.
For the star-studded evening, Deepika slipped in an all-white outfit, consisting of a white pantsuit layered well with a matching trench coat as she confidently walked the ramp.
To add more oomph to the fashion show outfit, the Gehraiyaan star sported gloves and a golden cross necklace adorned with rubies.
She also wore a stack of bracelets that was closely visible over the black leather gloves, effortlessly transitioning from a global movie star to a fashion muse.
Surprising onlookers, the superstar completed her look with a headband.
As Deepika emerged in style between two stone pillars, cameras zoomed in and jaws dropped.
Soon after the footage went viral, her ardent fans rushed to comment.
While some called her "Only Queen," and " Truly the Queen," others liked to give her the title of "Mother.''
Among Deepika, other Bollywood bigwigs, who stole the spotlight were Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Aditi Rao Hydari with her husband.
To note, the Om Shanti Om star, welcomed a daughter on September 8, 2024 with her husband and fellow co-star Ranveer Singh.
The couple named their daughter Dua, which has a rather holy meaning to it.
For the unversed, Deepika Padukone, who opened walk for the Sabyasachi, is not letting her motherhood take full control of her career.
On the professional front, prior to giving birth Deepika Padukone made waves as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's cop ensemble titled Singham Again while Ranveer Singh's iconic return as Simmba in the film set India buzzing.