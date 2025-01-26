Sports

Andy Murray gets brutally honest about coaching after Djokovic Grand Slam upset

Novak Djokovic's bid for a 25th Grand Slam title ends with a mid-match retirement at Australian Open semifinal

Former British tennis professional and current coach Andy Murray is looking forward to improving his coaching after Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign ends with an unexpected upset.

According to Independent, the record ten-time Australian Open champion begins his 2025 season with new coach and formal rival Murray with high hopes but fails to win record 25th Grand Slam title after mid-match retirement.

The Serbian tennis star retired mid-match during the Australian Open semi-finals due to a left hamstring injury, giving Alexander Zverev an easy way to the finals with Jannik Sinner.

After ending the first tournament as a coach, the three-time Grand Slam winner became brutally honest about his coaching.

He said, “I always knew that I would enjoy coaching. I never thought otherwise, but there are things that I’ve learnt about coaching that were maybe a bit different than what I expected. There’s certainly areas of coaching that I will need to get better at moving forward and learn a bit more about, for example, the technical side of the game.”

“As a player, I would understand the basics, but not extremely well, like some very experienced coaches. Some of the guys that I’ve worked with over the years have been very strong in that area. I think the ex-players generally would be quite good with strategy and understanding the psychology and stuff having played,” he continued.

The 37-year-old accepted that there are a lot of “other areas to coaching” that he needs to learn.

Furthermore, the future of Murray as Djokovic's coach is uncertain, as both of the tennis stars agreed to work together until the end of the Australian Open and decided to “speak” about the future later.

