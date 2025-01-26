King Charles bestows huge honour to special non-royal guest

King Charles has seemingly bestowed a huge honour to non-royal guest amid “immoral” treasure scandal.
The British monarch released a new portrait to mark Burns Night on January 25.
Shortly after the photo was posted from the Buckingham Palace Instagram account, the photographer who captures the beautiful snap shared a message for Charles.
Millie Pilkington, who has photographed the Royal Family on numerous events over the years, wrote on her official social media account, “Happy Burns Night to all! And thank you Your Majesty for asking me to take this portrait. Hugely honoured as always.”
She added, “Delighted that His Majesty The King has shared one of my portraits taken at Balmoral on the @theroyalfamily Instagram this morning, in celebration of Burns Night.”
This new honour came after the Ethiopian government reportedly demanded his majesty to return "immoral" artifacts that have been kept in Britain since the 1868 Battle of Magdala.
In a statement shared by The Telegraph, the Royal Collection Trust said that the collection is "held in trust by the Sovereign for his successors and the nation, and is not owned by The King as a private individual."
However, King Charles or any representative of the Royal Family has not issued any statement yet on the new controversy.