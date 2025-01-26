Sports

Jannik Sinner secures historic back-to-back Australian Open titles

Jannik Sinner holds the title of the world’s number one men’s singles player by ATP

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025


Jannik Sinner won two consecutive Australian Open titles on Sunday.

As per BBC Sports, the player defeated Alexander Zverev with score of 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Throughout the match, he remained strong from the baseline and did not allow Zverev to have any chances to break his serve during the entire match.

The match lasted two hours and 42 minutes. With this win, Sinner became the first Italian player to win three Grand Slam titles.

After winning the match, the player raised his hands in celebration and then walked over to join his team to celebrate the win together.

Sinner, who is dealing with ongoing doping case, said, "It's an incredible tournament for me, I hope I can keep it going.”

In August, it was revealed that Sinner had tested positive for clostebol, a banned substance.

Although, Sinner was cleared of any wrongdoing by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) disagreed with that decision and appealed the ruling.

WADA is now requesting a ban of one to two years for the player.

The 23-year-old won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in Melbourne at the start of the previous year.

Later that year, he also won the US Open and six ATP Tour titles.

Sinner also holds the title of the world’s number one men’s singles player as ranked by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday

WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management

WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management

Meghan Markle receives shocking advice after Prince Harry’s legal win

Meghan Markle receives shocking advice after Prince Harry’s legal win
Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle

Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid
Andy Murray gets brutally honest about coaching after Djokovic Grand Slam upset
Andy Murray gets brutally honest about coaching after Djokovic Grand Slam upset
Madison Keys' husband, Bjorn pens note for wife on maiden Grand Slam title
Madison Keys' husband, Bjorn pens note for wife on maiden Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof
Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof
Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket
Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket
Italian cyclist Sara Piffer dies at 19 in tragic car accident
Italian cyclist Sara Piffer dies at 19 in tragic car accident
Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Cristiano Ronaldo’s name tributes unexpected icon: Here’s full story
Cristiano Ronaldo’s name tributes unexpected icon: Here’s full story
Novak Djokovic drops major retirement update after heartbreaking loss
Novak Djokovic drops major retirement update after heartbreaking loss
Alexander Zverev reacts to Novak Djokovic Australian Open retirement
Alexander Zverev reacts to Novak Djokovic Australian Open retirement
Novak Djokovic abruptly retires from Australian Open, leaves crowd booing
Novak Djokovic abruptly retires from Australian Open, leaves crowd booing
Caitlin Clark makes huge announcement about her new initiative for youth
Caitlin Clark makes huge announcement about her new initiative for youth