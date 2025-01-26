Jannik Sinner secures historic back-to-back Australian Open titles

Jannik Sinner won two consecutive Australian Open titles on Sunday.
As per BBC Sports, the player defeated Alexander Zverev with score of 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.
Throughout the match, he remained strong from the baseline and did not allow Zverev to have any chances to break his serve during the entire match.
The match lasted two hours and 42 minutes. With this win, Sinner became the first Italian player to win three Grand Slam titles.
After winning the match, the player raised his hands in celebration and then walked over to join his team to celebrate the win together.
Sinner, who is dealing with ongoing doping case, said, "It's an incredible tournament for me, I hope I can keep it going.”
In August, it was revealed that Sinner had tested positive for clostebol, a banned substance.
Although, Sinner was cleared of any wrongdoing by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) disagreed with that decision and appealed the ruling.
WADA is now requesting a ban of one to two years for the player.
The 23-year-old won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in Melbourne at the start of the previous year.
Later that year, he also won the US Open and six ATP Tour titles.
Sinner also holds the title of the world’s number one men’s singles player as ranked by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).