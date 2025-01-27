Trending

Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on 'Kings' cheeky title

  • January 27, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan is shedding light on his next big release titled King.

The Jawan star attended an event at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, where he indulged in some audience interaction.

While on stage SRK kept everyone engaged by performing some of his most famous songs.

SRK later went on to speak more about his movie King, “I'm not just shooting it here; I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Siddharth Anand, is very strict.”

Further adding, “He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you, but I can assure you it will entertain you; you will have fun.”

SRK further made a playful joke about the film's title being derived from his nickname. 

Regarding the title, the Jab Harry Met Sejal star said, "I've used many titles...Now we have run out of titles...Now, Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off."

It is pertinent to mention that Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after a four-year gap in 2023 with King, that reunites him with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. 

