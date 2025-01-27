Prince Harry plans U.K family trip after Princess Kate big announcement  

Prince Harry has seemingly planned a family trip to the U.K after Kate Middleton made a delightful announcement last week.
The Duke of Sussex reportedly wants to bring his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with Meghan Markle to meet his father King Charles after winning News Group Newspapers court case.
After his settlement with NGN, the monarch’s youngest son wants to focus on his “next case” against the UK government regarding his family’s protection in the country.
A source told Hello, "The goal for Prince Harry is simple. He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work."
The insider added, “If the Duke were able to successfully appeal the ruling on his security, it could pave the way for him to build bridges with his father and bring his children back to visit. The next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family.”
Harry’s family trip planning came after Princess Kate announced that her Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) trial has expanded to eight more NHS sites.