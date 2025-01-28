Khloé Kardashian swoons over Kendall Jenner’s iconic Schiaparelli show walk

Khloé Kardashian cannot stop gushing over Kendall Jenner’s iconic walk at the 2025 Paris Fashion show.
On January 27, the Good American founder posted a sweet tribute for her model sister on Instagram.
Khloé posted photos of the Vogue model and wrote, “You are not human. Wow juts wow.”
The Kardashians star donned a sleeve-less gown with a grey bow featured at the top. She finished the look with her hair tied in a sleek bun.
Kendall posted some clips from the star-studded event and wrote, “Gown of dreams @schiaparelli @danielroseberry you outdid yourself. this entire show took my breath away. thank you for having me. i’ll never forget it.”
The second youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling received a lot of appreciation from her fans under the comment section.
A fan commented, “The dress is so good damn beautiful. I love the elements of Far East in it.”
Another wrote, “@kendalljenner Good Morning my neighbor!Do you feel like are you a newborn in Paris?Pleaseur to see your walk.Im so proud of you.Have a great afternoon I love you!”
“Kendall ate and left no crumbs in that iconic dress, sending you love from Amsterdam,” a third noted.