Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian swoons over Kendall Jenner’s iconic Schiaparelli show walk

Kendall Jenner leavens fans breathless with her chic outfit at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Khloé Kardashian swoons over Kendall Jenner’s iconic Schiaparelli show walk

Khloé Kardashian cannot stop gushing over Kendall Jenner’s iconic walk at the 2025 Paris Fashion show.

On January 27, the Good American founder posted a sweet tribute for her model sister on Instagram.

Khloé posted photos of the Vogue model and wrote, “You are not human. Wow juts wow.”

The Kardashians star donned a sleeve-less gown with a grey bow featured at the top. She finished the look with her hair tied in a sleek bun.

Kendall posted some clips from the star-studded event and wrote, “Gown of dreams @schiaparelli @danielroseberry you outdid yourself. this entire show took my breath away. thank you for having me. i’ll never forget it.”


The second youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling received a lot of appreciation from her fans under the comment section.

A fan commented, “The dress is so good damn beautiful. I love the elements of Far East in it.”

Another wrote, “@kendalljenner Good Morning my neighbor!Do you feel like are you a newborn in Paris?Pleaseur to see your walk.Im so proud of you.Have a great afternoon I love you!”

“Kendall ate and left no crumbs in that iconic dress, sending you love from Amsterdam,” a third noted.

DeepSeek force to take strong actions amid cyberattack

DeepSeek force to take strong actions amid cyberattack

Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'

Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'

Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'

Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'

King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William

King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'
Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'
Gabriel Macht makes huge decision for family amid privacy concerns
Gabriel Macht makes huge decision for family amid privacy concerns
Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray makes first statement amid family dispute
Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray makes first statement amid family dispute
Tom Holland, Zendaya take romance to next level with major move
Tom Holland, Zendaya take romance to next level with major move
Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings
Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night
Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours
Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours
Paris Hilton shares emotional family update amid recovering from L.A fires loss
Paris Hilton shares emotional family update amid recovering from L.A fires loss
Ashley Tisdale shares daughter's hilarious reaction to 'High School Musical'
Ashley Tisdale shares daughter's hilarious reaction to 'High School Musical'
Justin Bieber drops first post after Selena Gomez removes controversial video
Justin Bieber drops first post after Selena Gomez removes controversial video
Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates
Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win