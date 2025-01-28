Entertainment

Snoop Dogg breaks silence on backlash over Trump inauguration performance

Snoop Dogg performed at the Inaugural Crypto Ball, a pre-inauguration event, held on January 17

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Snoop Dogg breaks silence on backlash over Trump inauguration performance
Snoop Dogg breaks silence on backlash over Trump inauguration performance

Snoop Dogg has broken his silence to respond to critics of his performance celebrating President Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this month.

The Young, Wild & Free rapper took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a video of himself, appearing to smoke as he sat in car.

“For all the hate, I’m going to answer with love,” he said after taking a few puffs

Snoop continued, “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”

Although, the rapper didn't mention the inauguration or Trump by name, he was widely criticized by fans and Trump critics for playing at the Inaugural Crypto Ball, a pre-inauguration event held on January 17 for cryptocurrency executives.

A day earlier, Snoop discussed the backlash to his performance celebrating Trump's election win on the R&B Money podcast.

“You're gonna deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are...” he said.

In September 2018, Snoop Dogg criticized Kanye West and other Trump supporters.

DeepSeek's rapid rise sparks alarm over data security, misuse

DeepSeek's rapid rise sparks alarm over data security, misuse
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's emotional video message

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's emotional video message
Lady Gaga opens up about starting family with fiancé Michael Polansky: 'I'm ready'

Lady Gaga opens up about starting family with fiancé Michael Polansky: 'I'm ready'
Snoop Dogg breaks silence on backlash over Trump inauguration performance

Snoop Dogg breaks silence on backlash over Trump inauguration performance
Lady Gaga opens up about starting family with fiancé Michael Polansky: 'I'm ready'
Lady Gaga opens up about starting family with fiancé Michael Polansky: 'I'm ready'
Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on her 'difficult' conservatorship
Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on her 'difficult' conservatorship
Khloé Kardashian shares key advice in fun-filled videos: watch
Khloé Kardashian shares key advice in fun-filled videos: watch
Brooks Nader reveals dad’s shocking step after NSFW moment
Brooks Nader reveals dad’s shocking step after NSFW moment
Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'
Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'
Gabriel Macht makes huge decision for family amid privacy concerns
Gabriel Macht makes huge decision for family amid privacy concerns
Khloé Kardashian swoons over Kendall Jenner’s iconic Schiaparelli show walk
Khloé Kardashian swoons over Kendall Jenner’s iconic Schiaparelli show walk
Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray makes first statement amid family dispute
Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray makes first statement amid family dispute
Tom Holland, Zendaya take romance to next level with major move
Tom Holland, Zendaya take romance to next level with major move
Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings
Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night
Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours
Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours