Snoop Dogg breaks silence on backlash over Trump inauguration performance

Snoop Dogg has broken his silence to respond to critics of his performance celebrating President Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this month.
The Young, Wild & Free rapper took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a video of himself, appearing to smoke as he sat in car.
“For all the hate, I’m going to answer with love,” he said after taking a few puffs
Snoop continued, “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”
Although, the rapper didn't mention the inauguration or Trump by name, he was widely criticized by fans and Trump critics for playing at the Inaugural Crypto Ball, a pre-inauguration event held on January 17 for cryptocurrency executives.
A day earlier, Snoop discussed the backlash to his performance celebrating Trump's election win on the R&B Money podcast.
“You're gonna deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are...” he said.
In September 2018, Snoop Dogg criticized Kanye West and other Trump supporters.