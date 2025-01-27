King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED

A new documentary has revealed the real reason behind King Charles' desire to evict Prince Andrew from the luxurious Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate.
Although, the speculations were suggesting that the monarch wants the property for his brother Prince Edward, or to rent it out for a hefty sum, the true motive is rooted in Prince Andrew's tarnished reputation.
In the documentary, The Battle for Royal Lodge: Andrew vs Charles, aired on Channel Five over the weekend, royal correspondent Emily Andrews shared that the real reason is much simpler.
"The reason given by those close to the King is that he doesn't think it's appropriate for a disgraced member of the royal family to live in such luxury,” she said.
The hidden reason King Charles wants Prince Andrew to move out comes amid a shocking revelation about Prince Andrew's lifestyle at Royal Lodge has come to light.
"Andrew is a bit of a recluse now, apparently he spends a great deal of his time either playing video games or most lately watching aircraft take off and land,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared.
Royal Lodge was leased by the late Queen Elizabeth to her second son, Prince Andrew, over 20 years ago.