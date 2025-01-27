King Charles makes significant announcement amid Poland visit

King Charles made a significant announcement as he visited Auschwitz when he toured the former Nazi concentration camp to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation.
Buckingham Palace shared an announcement on Monday, stating that the British monarch met with Holocaust survivors.
In the post the Royal collection trust noted, “The King is Patron of the National Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and is currently visiting Auschwitz-Birkenau, on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp.”
They added, “The King commissioned 7 leading artists to paint portraits of Holocaust survivors as a living memorial to the 6 million innocent men, women and children who lost their lives in the Holocaust.”
Sharing a portrait of Holocaust survivors, the palace noted, “Today we’re sharing a portrait of Rachel Levy, one of the survivors of Auschwitz-Birkenau, painted by Stuart Pearson Wright.”
Notably, a close source shared this visit marked as a profound visit for him, with one aide describing it as a "deeply personal pilgrimage."
It is also important to mention here, the Holocaust Memorial Day, which takes place on 27 January each year, remembers the six million Jews murdered during World War Two.