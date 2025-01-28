Selena Gomez makes emotional claim in now-deleted clip after Oscar snub

Selena Gomez has shown her vulnerable side in now-deleted video after Oscar snub.
Last week, Oscar Award 2025 released nomination list and the Rare Beauty founder could not secure a spot.
However, she remained talk of the two as her hit Spanish movie Emilia Pérez received a leading 13 nominations.
On Monday, January 27, the Only Murders in the Building star, 32, posted a short clip while crying with a Mexican flag emoji.
Selena cried and said, “I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry,” over deportations of illegal immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
She added in the deleted clip, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do.”
Moreover, Selena also made a promise and claimed that, “I’ll try everything, I promise.”
Last week, Donald Trump held his inauguration ceremony and announced to deport illegal immigrants from the country.
On January 26, ICE reported 956 arrests and 554 detainers were lodged in a single day.
Selena concluded her emotional footage with, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”