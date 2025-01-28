Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated in style, with sources describing the evening as intimate and special after Chief's championship win.
After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 26, the NFL star and the Evermore singer celebrated the victory with a passionate kiss.
"It was an anxious game and the most incredible feeling that they won," a source close to the couple says of Swift and Kelce, both 35.
The insider went on to say, "They had friends and family at the game last night. It all felt very special."
They continued, "If there is anyone that knows that incredible feeling after you've been intensely focused on a goal, it's Taylor. They love their football family."
To note, following the triumph as Kansas City earned third straight spot at the Super Bowl the couple celebrated the victory with a kiss and Kelce saying “I love you” to his lady love.
Swift responded, “I love you. I’m so proud of you.”
Travis Kelce mother also joined the couple on the ground to celebrate the victory over the Buffalo Bills.