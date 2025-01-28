Entertainment

Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared intimate and special moment after championship win

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Taylor Swift feels very special with Travis Kelce after championship win
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated in style, with sources describing the evening as intimate and special after Chief's championship win.

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 26, the NFL star and the Evermore singer celebrated the victory with a passionate kiss.

"It was an anxious game and the most incredible feeling that they won," a source close to the couple says of Swift and Kelce, both 35.

The insider went on to say, "They had friends and family at the game last night. It all felt very special."

They continued, "If there is anyone that knows that incredible feeling after you've been intensely focused on a goal, it's Taylor. They love their football family."

To note, following the triumph as Kansas City earned third straight spot at the Super Bowl the couple celebrated the victory with a kiss and Kelce saying “I love you” to his lady love.

Swift responded, “I love you. I’m so proud of you.”

Travis Kelce mother also joined the couple on the ground to celebrate the victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates

Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates

King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event

King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event
Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok

Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win

Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win
Lady Gaga excites fans with release date of upcoming 'Mayhem' album
Lady Gaga excites fans with release date of upcoming 'Mayhem' album
Selena Gomez replies to Senate candidate Sam Parker’s 'deportation’ threat
Selena Gomez replies to Senate candidate Sam Parker’s 'deportation’ threat
Selena Gomez makes emotional claim in now-deleted clip after Oscar snub
Selena Gomez makes emotional claim in now-deleted clip after Oscar snub
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face off in March 2026 over 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face off in March 2026 over 'It Ends With Us'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift say five words in heartfelt post-game moment
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift say five words in heartfelt post-game moment
Reese Witherspoon chosen as Jury Foreman after 'Legally Blonde' role
Reese Witherspoon chosen as Jury Foreman after 'Legally Blonde' role
Zoe Saldana’s blackface controversy resurfaces amid first Oscar nomination celebration
Zoe Saldana’s blackface controversy resurfaces amid first Oscar nomination celebration
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray expresses concerns over ongoing family feud
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray expresses concerns over ongoing family feud
'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak
'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak
Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick & Chiefs’ AFC championship win with sweet tribute
Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick & Chiefs’ AFC championship win with sweet tribute
Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea attends NFC Championship without Gigi Hadid
Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea attends NFC Championship without Gigi Hadid
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds party with Michele Morrone amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds party with Michele Morrone amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit