Trending

Hania Amir begins her birthday month with sweet celebration

Pakistani actress Hania Amir's pre-birthday bash is all about joy and magic

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Hania Amir begins her birthday month with sweet celebration
Hania Amir begins her birthday month with sweet celebration 

Hania Amir’s Aquarius season is just around the corner!

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress showcased joyful moments leading up to her birthday on February 12, 2025.

The candid photos saw Hania cutting her birthday cake as her friend’s cheer on her. 

She preferred to exude simplicity in a white hoodie paired with black pants. 

Displaying her humorous side on the gram, Hania looked all charged up for the birthday celebrations. 

In videos shared, Hania was spotted lighting up her birthday month in the most hilarious way possible.

“Its begun heh,” the dimple queen added a cute caption to her pre-birthday dump.


Hania’s post quickly went viral, with fans expressing excitement ahead of the actor’s special month while others wished her a life filled with happiness, surprises and magical moments. 

One user reckoned, “Hania’s birthday will last a month.”

“Happiest birthday in advance cutie pie,” a second user noted.

A third person added, “BDAY COMINGGGGGGGGGGG.”

The fourth fan effused, “Your vibe is unmatched! Happy Birthday.”

On the work front, Hania Amir last starred in the blockbuster drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa.

She will reportedly also pair up with the famous Ishq Murshid actor Bilal Abbas Khan for ARY Digital's mega-hit project titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. 

Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings

Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night

Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night

Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement

Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement
Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours
Neelam Muneer Khan makes BIG announcement after tying the knot
Neelam Muneer Khan makes BIG announcement after tying the knot
Yumna Zaidi sets pulses racing in bold red saree
Yumna Zaidi sets pulses racing in bold red saree
Sunny Deol marks 'Lord' Bobby Deol's 56th birthday with special wish
Sunny Deol marks 'Lord' Bobby Deol's 56th birthday with special wish
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?
Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on 'Kings' cheeky title
Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on 'Kings' cheeky title
Sajal Ali feels overwhelmed with all love on her birthday
Sajal Ali feels overwhelmed with all love on her birthday
Aiman Khan heads out for fun-filled resort trip with family
Aiman Khan heads out for fun-filled resort trip with family
Alia Bhatt toasts to 25 years of Sabyasachi with heartwarming tribute
Alia Bhatt toasts to 25 years of Sabyasachi with heartwarming tribute
Saif Ali Khan steps out of his home first time after knife attack
Saif Ali Khan steps out of his home first time after knife attack
Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Amir to star in Musaddiq Malek's upcoming drama
Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Amir to star in Musaddiq Malek's upcoming drama
Deepika Padukone makes iconic return to runway after daughter's birth
Deepika Padukone makes iconic return to runway after daughter's birth
Ayeza Khan manifests supermodel vibes in new post
Ayeza Khan manifests supermodel vibes in new post