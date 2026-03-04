Priyanka Chopra recalls Nick Jonas’ heartfelt confession during wedding time

Nick Jonas charmed Priyanka Chopra’s family at their roka ceremony, telling her “it feels like home” and impressing her aunties with his dholak skills.
Speaking at the podcast on Mythical Kitchen, The Bluff star reflected on her roka ceremony, sharing the efforts of her mother, Madhu Chopra, and husband, The Jumanji star.
Chopra said, “At our roka, even I didn't know it was going to be such a thing but my mom, daughter's getting married and don't have dad, really wanted to make it special. So we had four pandits (Indian priests) sitting and chanting, I walked down, and my mum had changed the hall downstairs, all the couches were moved, and there was low seating and a havan kund in the middle.”
She continued, “The whole feeling was as if I was walking into a new life. It didn't hit me when he put the ring on my finger, but when we walked hand in hand, I was like Oh, things are shifting, this is different. I am choosing my family.”
Sharing about her ceremony, Chopra mentioned, “After the ceremony was over, which Nick did perfectly. Much to the joy of my aunties, they were like oh he's saying swaha, oh wow, he can play the Dholak, they loved him. It was great. So we went back upstairs just to change and come back to lunch. He held my hand, and he said, 'I feel like we are on our third or fourth lifetime.'”
The Citadel star recalled that Jonas told her their roka felt like home and expressed his desire to experience the Indian wedding traditions together, making her feel certain about marrying him.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2018, and married the same year in Jodhpur in a grand Hindu-Christian ceremony.