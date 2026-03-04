Yash, Kiara Advani take 'difficult' step for 'Toxic' amid political turmoil  

Yash and Kiara Advani's upcoming film, Toxic, has faced delays due to rising political tensions.
On Wednesday, March 4th, K.G.F. star took to his Instagram account to share an exciting update on his new release date.
In the brief statement, Yash clarified that his team has pushed the release date to seek a wider range of audience, which seemed quite "difficult" on March 19th, previously scheduled for the release date.
"Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers, both at home and across the world," he explained.
The 40-year-old Indian actor further went on, noting, "After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience."
However, the new release date has been scheduled for June 4th, 2026.
In addition to Yash and Kiara Advani, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups also star Tara Sutaria, Kyle Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in the leading roles.