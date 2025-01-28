Entertainment

Ashley Tisdale shares daughter's hilarious reaction to 'High School Musical'

Ashley Tisdale starred in Disney original hit 'High School Musical' with Zack Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Ashley Tisdale shares daughter hilarious reaction to High School Musical
Ashley Tisdale shares daughter hilarious reaction to 'High School Musical'

Ashley Tisdale still recalled High School Musical (HSM) in a fond way, nearly after 20 years.

The Picture This actress shared that her daughter watched 2006’s Disney Channel mega-hit movie, which she starred along Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel.

In the recent episode of Breaking Beauty podcast, Ashley revealed that while watching HSM a year ago, her daughter thought Zac Efron was her dad.

The 39-year-old had to explain it to her, noting, "I was like, 'No, no, no! Just cause they have dark hair…not Daddy.'"

In the three part Disney original, Ashley played Sharpay, one of the side characters in the musical film, the movie also has a TV sequel, a theatrical sequel and a 2011’s spinoff for Sharpay, called Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure.

The High School Musical-verse fans might have a reunion to prepare for as earlier in June, Zack, while gushing over his longtime close friends, Ashley and Vanessa,being moms, noted, "Are you kidding me? Oh my gosh, Yeah, we’re going to have some fun family reunions coming up."

Ashley Tisdale tied the knots with Christopher French in September 2014 and shares two daughters, Jupiter, 4 and Emerson, who is just four-months old.

Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings

Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night

Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night

Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement

Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement
Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours
Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings
Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night
Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours
Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours
Paris Hilton shares emotional family update amid recovering from L.A fires loss
Paris Hilton shares emotional family update amid recovering from L.A fires loss
Justin Bieber drops first post after Selena Gomez removes controversial video
Justin Bieber drops first post after Selena Gomez removes controversial video
Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates
Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win
Taylor Swift feels 'very special' with Travis Kelce after championship win
Lady Gaga excites fans with release date of upcoming 'Mayhem' album
Lady Gaga excites fans with release date of upcoming 'Mayhem' album
Selena Gomez replies to Senate candidate Sam Parker’s 'deportation’ threat
Selena Gomez replies to Senate candidate Sam Parker’s 'deportation’ threat
Selena Gomez makes emotional claim in now-deleted clip after Oscar snub
Selena Gomez makes emotional claim in now-deleted clip after Oscar snub
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face off in March 2026 over 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face off in March 2026 over 'It Ends With Us'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift say five words in heartfelt post-game moment
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift say five words in heartfelt post-game moment