Ashley Tisdale shares daughter's hilarious reaction to 'High School Musical'

Ashley Tisdale still recalled High School Musical (HSM) in a fond way, nearly after 20 years.
The Picture This actress shared that her daughter watched 2006’s Disney Channel mega-hit movie, which she starred along Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel.
In the recent episode of Breaking Beauty podcast, Ashley revealed that while watching HSM a year ago, her daughter thought Zac Efron was her dad.
The 39-year-old had to explain it to her, noting, "I was like, 'No, no, no! Just cause they have dark hair…not Daddy.'"
In the three part Disney original, Ashley played Sharpay, one of the side characters in the musical film, the movie also has a TV sequel, a theatrical sequel and a 2011’s spinoff for Sharpay, called Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure.
The High School Musical-verse fans might have a reunion to prepare for as earlier in June, Zack, while gushing over his longtime close friends, Ashley and Vanessa,being moms, noted, "Are you kidding me? Oh my gosh, Yeah, we’re going to have some fun family reunions coming up."
Ashley Tisdale tied the knots with Christopher French in September 2014 and shares two daughters, Jupiter, 4 and Emerson, who is just four-months old.