Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night 

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West will forever be iconic!
Fans always show their love when they witness the bond the mother-daughter share and have got a glimpse of the same one more time.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the SKIMS founder shared wholesome photos of them posing together as they seemingly enjoyed a date.
The carousel featured herself and oldest daughter North, setting major mother-daughter goals to perfection.
In the post shared, the highlight of the entrepreneur’s ensemble was her chic brown coat with a fur lining and the famous Louis Vuitton monogrammed clutch box she effortlessly carried with it.
When it came to the footwear, Kim chose to wear the classic nude heels.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum’s makeup looked totally on point as she posed while pouting in the first photo while the 11-year-old twinned with her mother.
North, in her iconic style, posed while giving a silly expression as her black T-shirt with the Creator’s face printed on it did all the talking.
For the unversed, North West recently revealed that she got her style inspiration from her dad and acclaimed rapper Kanye West.