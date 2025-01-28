Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings

Rihanna is reportedly considering attending an upcoming Los Angeles court hearing as her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky ,faces trial for a firearm assault case.
As per TMZ, a source shared that the Diamond singer was seeking the possibilities to show up for the criminal trial, which began last week.
In allegations, her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 36, shot A$AP Relli in Hollywood in 2021.
He has entered a not guilty plea to two felony charges of assault using a semiautomatic weapon.
The outlet shared that Rihanna was brought up many times throughout the jury selection process when lawyers asked prospective jurors if they were fans of Rihanna or had purchased anything from her Fenty fashion line.
According to the sources, on Tuesday, the Umbrella singer might appear in court, but there are chances that she will appear in court later this week.
To note, the reports of Rihanna’s appearance came after a jury of five men and seven women was seated Thursday for the trial.
