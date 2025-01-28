Khloé Kardashian shares key advice in fun-filled videos: watch

Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian drops fun-filled videos of her daughter, True and her niece, Dream, via Instagram

Khloé Kardashian shared some valuable advice with her fans by posting a light-hearted video featuring her adorable daughter and niece. 

The Good American co-founder took to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 27th, to release a fun-filled video clip of her seven-year-old little one and her brother, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream. 

In the viral clips, the cousins duo showcased their dancing skills over China Anne McClain, Dylan Playfair, and Thomas Doherty’s superhit track What’s My Name.

Khloé subtly encouraged her fans by stating, “Dancing after dinner is good for our souls.”

She penned a caption over her shots, "Our nightly routine, You better talk about it! Oh woah, different move over there. Okay!"

In another shot, True and Dream were seen climbing The Kardashians star’s marble countertops for their next routine.

"They were making this up as they go, They are so cute," the 40-year-old socialite wrote over the video.

This post came after she celebrated her sister Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago's cowboy-themed birthday party.

It is pertinent to mention, Khloé Kardashian shares two kids, a daughter, True, seven, and a son, Tatum, two, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.  

