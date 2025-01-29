Timothée Chalamet reveals rare details about his role in 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet disclosed new details about his role in the newly released movie A Complete Unknown.
The Dune 2 star made a guest appearance at a radio program titled All Things Considered on Monday, January 20, where he talked about his weight gain from his character as Bob Dylan in his biopic film.
The French-American actor and film producer was accompanied by the film's director, James Mangold, in the show.
Timothée remarked, "I did all the work … physicality, behavior-wise. But something we haven’t talked about, I also put on 20 pounds."
The 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actor explained that he was skinny before signing the film and had to gain a few pounds for his new character.
"Believe it or not, I was thinner than the guy, you know?" the Wonka actor added.
In response, the 61-year-old director cheekily chimed in, "Thinner than Bob."
Speaking more about the film, the Interstellar actor explained that the drama-musical movie is about, "music and folk musicians. The authenticity needs to be felt," like it should be.
Timothée Chalamet also expressed his desire to meet Bob Dylan in real life and wants to say thank you for his remarkable work in the music industry as an artist.
A Complete Unknown was initially released across theatres on December 25, 2024.
The film also stars Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro in the leading roles.