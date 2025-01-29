King Felipe receives big honour after meeting King Charles

King Felipe has received a prestigious honour after meeting King Charles earlier this week.
On January 28, he attended an inauguration of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Carlos Ill University of Madrid and met the faculty.
The King of Spain received the Medal of Honor of the Carlos Ill University of Madrid, “a symbol of maximum recognition granted to relevant persons and institutions for their trajectory and contribution to the progress and well-being of Spanish society.”
Queen Letizia and Felipe’s Instagram account posted the pictures from his outing and shared the delightful news.
“The King has presided over this morning in Getafe the inauguration of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Carlos Ill University of Madrid, where, among others, the Degree in Neuroscience (the first of this specialty in a Spanish university) and the new Degree in Biomedical Sciences will be given,” the caption read.
King Felipe also expressed his gratitude for receiving the huge honour in the speech.
He said in the speech after receiving the medal, "I sincerely thank you for the awarding of this Medal of Honor. To receive an award or distinction always entails a commitment: to continue working for all that you recognize and represent.”
On January 27, the Spanish royal couple attended the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp, where they met Charles and other royals.