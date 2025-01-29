Royal

King Felipe receives big honour after meeting King Charles

King Felipe makes major announcement after receiving ‘special’ honour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025


King Felipe has received a prestigious honour after meeting King Charles earlier this week.

On January 28, he attended an inauguration of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Carlos Ill University of Madrid and met the faculty.

The King of Spain received the Medal of Honor of the Carlos Ill University of Madrid, “a symbol of maximum recognition granted to relevant persons and institutions for their trajectory and contribution to the progress and well-being of Spanish society.”

Queen Letizia and Felipe’s Instagram account posted the pictures from his outing and shared the delightful news.

“The King has presided over this morning in Getafe the inauguration of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Carlos Ill University of Madrid, where, among others, the Degree in Neuroscience (the first of this specialty in a Spanish university) and the new Degree in Biomedical Sciences will be given,” the caption read.

King Felipe also expressed his gratitude for receiving the huge honour in the speech.

He said in the speech after receiving the medal, "I sincerely thank you for the awarding of this Medal of Honor. To receive an award or distinction always entails a commitment: to continue working for all that you recognize and represent.”

On January 27, the Spanish royal couple attended the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp, where they met Charles and other royals.

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future

Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED

Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘take step back’ from Invictus Games in new report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘take step back’ from Invictus Games in new report
Princess Eugenie honours King Charles in KSA after Christmas snub
Princess Eugenie honours King Charles in KSA after Christmas snub
Prince William shares new video ahead of Harry, Meghan Invictus appearance
Prince William shares new video ahead of Harry, Meghan Invictus appearance
Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein enjoy double date night with Brunei Royal couple
Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein enjoy double date night with Brunei Royal couple
Prince William makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea
Prince William makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea
King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan
King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's emotional video message
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's emotional video message
Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025
Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025
King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
Kate Middleton sends scathing message to Harry, Meghan ahead of US visit
Kate Middleton sends scathing message to Harry, Meghan ahead of US visit
Princess Catharina-Amalia joins parents at Auschwitz for 80th anniversary event
Princess Catharina-Amalia joins parents at Auschwitz for 80th anniversary event
Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement
Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement