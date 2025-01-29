Princess Eugenie honours King Charles in KSA after Christmas snub

Princess Eugenie once again showed support to King Charles during her first international trip of 2025.
Turning to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter shared videos and photos from her visit to Islamic Arts Biennale exhibition, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The mother-of-two honoured the students of her uncle's charity organisation, The King's Foundation School of Traditional Arts in Jeddah by sharing some of her favourite art pieces created by them.
In the first video, she offered a look into a brightly coloured installation under a canopy and the Roshan (bay window).
Next in the series was a sketch of Kaba, followed by a candid photo of Eugenie, who was seemingly being brief on a beautiful art piece.
The 34-year-old who graced the exhibition as the director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth looked elegant in a black blazer, a metallic silky shirt dress and white trainers.
This trip marks Eugenie's first foreign trip of this year as she celebrated Christmas with her in-laws for the first time in Portugal, after pulling herself out of Royal Family's celebrations at Sandringham.