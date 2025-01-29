Royal

Princess Eugenie honours King Charles in KSA after Christmas snub

Princess Eugenie kicks off 2025's first international trip to Saudi Arabia to support King Charles III

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025

Princess Eugenie honours King Charles in KSA after Christmas snub


Princess Eugenie once again showed support to King Charles during her first international trip of 2025.

Turning to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter shared videos and photos from her visit to Islamic Arts Biennale exhibition, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The mother-of-two honoured the students of her uncle's charity organisation, The King's Foundation School of Traditional Arts in Jeddah by sharing some of her favourite art pieces created by them.

In the first video, she offered a look into a brightly coloured installation under a canopy and the Roshan (bay window).

Next in the series was a sketch of Kaba, followed by a candid photo of Eugenie, who was seemingly being brief on a beautiful art piece.

Princess Eugenie honours King Charles in KSA after Christmas snub

The 34-year-old who graced the exhibition as the director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth looked elegant in a black blazer, a metallic silky shirt dress and white trainers.

Princess Eugenie honours King Charles in KSA after Christmas snub

This trip marks Eugenie's first foreign trip of this year as she celebrated Christmas with her in-laws for the first time in Portugal, after pulling herself out of Royal Family's celebrations at Sandringham.

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future

Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED

Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

Meghan Markle receives sweet surprise after making big move for Harry
Meghan Markle receives sweet surprise after making big move for Harry
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘take step back’ before Invictus Games: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘take step back’ before Invictus Games: report
King Felipe receives big honour after meeting King Charles
King Felipe receives big honour after meeting King Charles
Prince William shares new video ahead of Harry, Meghan Invictus appearance
Prince William shares new video ahead of Harry, Meghan Invictus appearance
Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein enjoy double date night with Brunei Royal couple
Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein enjoy double date night with Brunei Royal couple
Prince William makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea
Prince William makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea
King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan
King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's emotional video message
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's emotional video message
Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025
Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025
King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
Kate Middleton sends scathing message to Harry, Meghan ahead of US visit
Kate Middleton sends scathing message to Harry, Meghan ahead of US visit