Here's why Charli XCX withdraws from BRITs performance

Charli XCX has unexpectedly withdrawn from performing at the BRIT Awards, despite being one of this year’s top nominees.
As per The Sun, a source shared that the Official singer decided to pull out of performing because she is also due to take to the stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Instead of Charlie, Jade Thirlwall is now scheduled to take to the stage.
The source went on to say, “Charli's team had been in negotiations with the Brits for months and she was set to perform on the night.”
They mentioned, “But she's decided it didn't feel right and she doesn't want the added pressure.”
The insider added, “She has planned a major performance at the Grammys and the thought of doing the same again at the Brits felt like it was too much.”
According to the source, Charli wanted to go to the Brits but intended to “let her hair down” without the pressure of having to deliver a performance.
To note, Speed Drive singer made history after No1 album Brat earned nominations in five major categories, including Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Dance Act, Pop Act, and the highly coveted Album of the Year.