Paris Fashion Week: Heidi Klum swoons over son Henry's ramp walk

Model Heidi Klum's teenager son Henry makes his Paris Fashion Week debut

Heidi Klum takes pride in her son Henry! 

The supermodel  took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a clip from a fashion show event featuring her son. 

He confidently walks the ramp at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at Hotel le Marois, which was part of the Paris Fashion Week. 

Klum captioned the post, "So proud of you Henry - Opening the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Show in Paris @henrysamle @lena_erziak.”

In the footage, the teenager strutted down the catwalk in a black suit with an open back, marking his runway debut.

Henry also modelled a second look that consisted of a full black suit with an oversized scarf.  

It is pertinent to mention that including Henry, Klum is also a doting mom to Leni, 20, Johan, 18 and Lou, 15 with her ex-husband Seal.

Previously speaking to Vogue Germany, Henry revealed that his mother and sister Leni offered him some valuable tips.

He said, "Leni told me to look straight ahead and walk as if I was balancing a book on my head. My mother told me to do my best and not forget to have fun."

As for whether he has dreamt of becoming a model and following in the footsteps, Henry told the publication, "Not necessarily."

To note, Heidi Klum’s beloved son Henry graduated from high school back in June and is currently in college.  

