Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘take step back’ before Invictus Games: report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan new joint appearance in Canada as 'PR strategy'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly taken a “step back” from their old PR strategies ahead of Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess will kick off Invictus Games ceremony at BC Place Vancouver, Canada on February 8, 2025.

A source told UK Express that the royal couple will make a joint appearance at the opening ceremony after a discussion with their PR firm, Three Gate Strategies.

"There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family. It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event,” the insider shared.

The source also noted that "the Sussexes have decided to step back a little" and let their former Head of Communications Ashley Hansen take "the reins on their PR plan."

The Invictus Games 2025 also made an announcement about the tickets, “Tickets are now on sale! Get ready to celebrate with Multi-Platinum, Global Pop Superstar Katy Perry, GRAMMY-Award Nominated, Multi-Platinum Artist Noah Kahan, BC-born Canadian icon Nelly Furtado, Quebec alt-pop star Roxane Bruneau.”

Notably, the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games will feature Jelly Roll and pop band Barenaked Ladies.

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future

Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED

Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

Meghan Markle receives sweet surprise after making big move for Harry
Meghan Markle receives sweet surprise after making big move for Harry
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Princess Eugenie honours King Charles in KSA after Christmas snub
Princess Eugenie honours King Charles in KSA after Christmas snub
King Felipe receives big honour after meeting King Charles
King Felipe receives big honour after meeting King Charles
Prince William shares new video ahead of Harry, Meghan Invictus appearance
Prince William shares new video ahead of Harry, Meghan Invictus appearance
Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein enjoy double date night with Brunei Royal couple
Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein enjoy double date night with Brunei Royal couple
Prince William makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea
Prince William makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea
King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan
King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's emotional video message
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's emotional video message
Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025
Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025
King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
Kate Middleton sends scathing message to Harry, Meghan ahead of US visit
Kate Middleton sends scathing message to Harry, Meghan ahead of US visit