Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘take step back’ before Invictus Games: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly taken a “step back” from their old PR strategies ahead of Invictus Games.
The Duke and Duchess will kick off Invictus Games ceremony at BC Place Vancouver, Canada on February 8, 2025.
A source told UK Express that the royal couple will make a joint appearance at the opening ceremony after a discussion with their PR firm, Three Gate Strategies.
"There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family. It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event,” the insider shared.
The source also noted that "the Sussexes have decided to step back a little" and let their former Head of Communications Ashley Hansen take "the reins on their PR plan."
The Invictus Games 2025 also made an announcement about the tickets, “Tickets are now on sale! Get ready to celebrate with Multi-Platinum, Global Pop Superstar Katy Perry, GRAMMY-Award Nominated, Multi-Platinum Artist Noah Kahan, BC-born Canadian icon Nelly Furtado, Quebec alt-pop star Roxane Bruneau.”
Notably, the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games will feature Jelly Roll and pop band Barenaked Ladies.