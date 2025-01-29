Meghan Markle receives sweet surprise after making big move for Harry

Meghan Markle has received a heartfelt message from a close pal before embarking on her first international trip of 2025 with Prince Harry.
Just a day after it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex is likely to join the Duke at the opening ceremony of Invictus Games on February 8, 2025, her friend Lindsay Jill Roth shared a surprise message for the mom-of-two in her book, Romances & Practicalities: A Love Story (Maybe Yours!) in 250 Questions.
In the acknowledgements section of the book, Lindsay wrote, "Meghan Sussex, Meg, to be sisters by choice, still thinking the same thing at the same time after all these years — no matter how many miles between us — is my favourite part of our unbreakable bond."
"There for each other always, sharing a deep loyalty and understanding — I could tell you anything, and it would be okay. I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)," she added.
Meghan and Lindsay became friends in a literature class at Northwestern University during their freshmen year.
The author of the selfhelp book also revealed that she did not tell Meghan about the acknowledgement before the release as Lindsay wanted to surprise the Suits actress.
"I have saved that as a little token for her to see when the book comes out," she told People.
"I think it's rare to find friends who love you unconditionally, and I've been lucky in my life to have a few who I truly consider family. It's almost like those words aren't enough," she added.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to make a joint appearance at Invictus Games 2025's opening ceremony in the coming week.