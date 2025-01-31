Asim Azhar breaks silence about his wedding plans 

Asim Azhar played it coy about his marriage in 2025.
In a chit-chat session with the Indian journalist Faridoon Shahryar, the Habibi singer spoke about his fiancée Merub Ali and what the future entails.
When asked if his impending wedding was in the works, Azhar dodged the question like a pro, saying, “Who said this to you?"
Azhar further addressed that he would not deny it nor accept it as this is in Allah’s hands, adding, “In desi families, this matter is in parents' hands.”
The Jo Tu Na Mila crooner revealed, “I’m neither going to confirm nor deny if it’s happening in 2025.”
To note, Asim Azhar has been linked to actress Merub Ali since a while now following his breakup with Hania Amir.
Their engagement announcement was met with a lot of love from fans, who have been rooting for the duo ever since.
Despite the constant questions regarding their marriage, the couple have remained tight-lipped, choosing to keep their personal lives private.
For the unversed, Asim Azhar recently performed in Canada and visited the Niagara Falls as part of his concert tour.