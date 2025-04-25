Camila Cabello takes humourous jab at Katy Perry over space trip drama

Camila Cabello recently sparked a feud with Katy Perry after her headline-grabbing Blue Origin space stunt.
While announcing her upcoming second concert tour, Yours, C Tour, the Señorita crooner took a brutal jab at the Dark Horse singer after her recent Blue Origin space flight alongside women crew.
Camila turned to her TikTok account this week to share a video of herself announcing the dates of her new concert tour more cheekily.
In the viral video, the pop star was seen holding a poster with her forthcoming tour dates on it as she stood against a completely red wall, moving slowly as if she were in zero gravity.
The globally known musician wrote the caption for her post, "Didn't have the budget to fly to space to promote my tour dates so I made this TikTok instead."
She also tagged Katy in her post, saying, "@KatyPerry hehehe ily."
As reported by Mail Online, the Shameless singer's humourous jab came after Katy took an 11-minute ride into space in a Blue Origin capsule on April 14, 2025.
Katy Perry's headline grabbing space stunt
During the space trip, the Firework singer released a butterfly-shaped piece of paper seemingly to promote her ongoing The Lifetimes Tour.
Camila Cabello's Yours, C Tour details
However, Camila Cabello will kick off her much-awaited tour on Saturday, June 21, with a performance at the Starlite Occident Festival in Marbella, Spain.
She will support her fourth studio album, C, XOXO, during Yours, C Tour.