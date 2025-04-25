‘Godfather’ actor Al Pacino makes feelings clear on becoming dad again at 83

Al Pacino opened up about embracing fatherhood again at the age of 83.
The Godfather star, who is set to celebrate his milestone 85th birthday today, on April 25, 2025, welcomed his fourth child, a son, just two years ago.
In 2023, Pacino celebrated the arrival of his baby boy, Roman, with film producer Noor Alfallah.
Making his feelings clear on becoming a dad at the age of 83, the Scarface actor spoke out on embracing fatherhood again during a past interview, stating, "When I saw the little baby there and the way he was just — you look at it differently now. You look at it like, what is this? This is so amazing!"
He continued, “Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me. So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. It’s fun."
Pacino also shared that despite parting ways from the child’s mother, they still co-parent their young one, and he spends ample time with his son.
"I want to be around for this child. And I hope I am. I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course,” The Ritual actor added.
Al Pacino relationships:
Al Pacino, who is one of the oldest fathers on record, has four children – two sons and two daughter – with three different partners.
He shares his eldest daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, has twins – son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose – with actress Beverly D’Angelo, and his last born, son Roman, with producer girlfriend Noor Alfalah.