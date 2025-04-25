Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards

Hailey Bieber knows how to turn heads at red carpets!
On Thursday, April 24, the Rhode Skin founder made an appearance at The Daily Front Row's Ninth Annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles, where she enchanted everyone with her gorgeous look.
For the event, the 28-year-old American model and socialite decided to wear a strapless blue velvet tube ensemble with a daring thigh-high slit that highlighted her toned legs.
With her silky, mid-parted tresses cascading over her shoulders, Hailey wore nude makeup to accentuate her gorgeous features.
She complemented her drop-dead beautiful look by wearing black stilettos and three statement rings, including her £1.5M engagement ring.
Hailey Bieber receives Beauty Innovator of the Year Award:
At The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Hailey Bieber was honored with the Beauty Innovator of the Year Award.
During her acceptance speech, the mother-of-one gave a huge shout-out to her husband, Justin Bieber, thanking him for his constant support while she built her beauty empire.
“I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on. Thank you,” she stated.
Hailey also expressed gratitude towards her “incredible customers and supporters” for helping her achieve the massive success and being her biggest cheerleaders.