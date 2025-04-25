Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards

The Rhode Skin founder makes a striking appearance in gorgeous ensemble at The Daily Front Row's Ninth Annual Fashion Awards

Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards
Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards

Hailey Bieber knows how to turn heads at red carpets!

On Thursday, April 24, the Rhode Skin founder made an appearance at The Daily Front Row's Ninth Annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles, where she enchanted everyone with her gorgeous look.

For the event, the 28-year-old American model and socialite decided to wear a strapless blue velvet tube ensemble with a daring thigh-high slit that highlighted her toned legs.

With her silky, mid-parted tresses cascading over her shoulders, Hailey wore nude makeup to accentuate her gorgeous features.

P.C. Getty Images for AOU Vineyards
P.C. Getty Images for AOU Vineyards

She complemented her drop-dead beautiful look by wearing black stilettos and three statement rings, including her £1.5M engagement ring.

Hailey Bieber receives Beauty Innovator of the Year Award:

At The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Hailey Bieber was honored with the Beauty Innovator of the Year Award.

During her acceptance speech, the mother-of-one gave a huge shout-out to her husband, Justin Bieber, thanking him for his constant support while she built her beauty empire.

“I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on. Thank you,” she stated.

Hailey also expressed gratitude towards her “incredible customers and supporters” for helping her achieve the massive success and being her biggest cheerleaders.

World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade

World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
Katy Perry drops unseen photos from The Lifetimes Tour: Pics inside

Katy Perry drops unseen photos from The Lifetimes Tour: Pics inside

Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards

Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards
King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing

King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing
Katy Perry drops unseen photos from The Lifetimes Tour: Pics inside
Katy Perry drops unseen photos from The Lifetimes Tour: Pics inside
Lulu Roman, beloved ‘Hee Haw’ Comedian, dies at 78
Lulu Roman, beloved ‘Hee Haw’ Comedian, dies at 78
‘Godfather’ actor Al Pacino makes feelings clear on becoming dad again at 83
‘Godfather’ actor Al Pacino makes feelings clear on becoming dad again at 83
Camila Cabello takes humourous jab at Katy Perry over space trip drama
Camila Cabello takes humourous jab at Katy Perry over space trip drama
Benny Blanco curates romantic prom date for fiancée Selena Gomez: Watch
Benny Blanco curates romantic prom date for fiancée Selena Gomez: Watch
Justin Bieber shows harsh reality of paparazzi harassment in disturbing video
Justin Bieber shows harsh reality of paparazzi harassment in disturbing video
Ben Affleck makes heartfelt remarks for JLo's alleged beau Kevin Costner
Ben Affleck makes heartfelt remarks for JLo's alleged beau Kevin Costner
Nicola Coughlan goes red carpet official with boyfriend Jake Dunn
Nicola Coughlan goes red carpet official with boyfriend Jake Dunn
Blake Lively faces backlash over Time100 honor amid Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively faces backlash over Time100 honor amid Justin Baldoni drama
Sabrina Carpenter swoons over ‘amazing’ fans after multiple AMAs nominations
Sabrina Carpenter swoons over ‘amazing’ fans after multiple AMAs nominations
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship ‘survives’ legal storm
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship ‘survives’ legal storm
Penn Badgley makes bombshell confession about ‘You’ character Joe
Penn Badgley makes bombshell confession about ‘You’ character Joe